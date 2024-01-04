Bomb threat reported at Cascade County courthouse

Just after 10 a.m., Sheriff Slaughter said the building has been cleared and people are being allowed back inside.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT) The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office received a bomb threat on Thursday, January 4, 2024, reportedly stating that a bomb was at the county courthouse.

The building is at 415 Second Avenue North in downtown Great Falls.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said just after 9 a.m. that officials are taking this matter seriously and investigating.

People are asked to stay away from the building until further notice.

The threat comes just a day after several state capitols across the country received bomb threats, including in Montana. None of the threats resulted in the discovery of any explosive devices.

We will update you as we get more information.

