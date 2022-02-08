BOOM: what shook parts of Great Falls on Monday evening?

GREAT FALLS — Many people in Great Falls felt something unusual on Monday evening - and some people heard it, too.

It was described by many people as a "boom," and it rattled people and homes, mostly on the west and northwest side of town.

On Tuesday, MTN News confirmed that it was dynamite being exploded by members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Malmstrom Air Force Base.

There were two detonations - one at about 5:40 p.m. and another at about 6 p.m.

A spokesperson from Malmstrom said it was done "across the river just to the west of Great Falls."

Trent Cavanagh confirmed to MTN News that he was the person who found the dynamite and contacted authorities so that it could be disposed of safely.

Cavanagh posted on Facebook: "I found a good bit of dynamite and other explosives today and had EOD come out and take care of it."

Cavanagh said that the explosives appeared to be from an old construction business.



