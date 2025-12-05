'Branches Of Blessings' fundraiser brings holiday giving to Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A group of business owners in Great Falls is coming together to host a new holiday fundraiser aimed at supporting families, children, and seniors across the community.

The event, called Branches of Blessings, will take place on Saturday, October 6th, from 6pm to 9pm, and features a Christmas tree auction packed with thousands of dollars in donated items.

The fundraiser is a partnership between the owners of The Haute Hive co-work space, Play & Learn Academy, and the All4Him Gathering Ministry.

Co-hosts Madison Oaks and Candra Niswanger say the event is designed to give back to a community that supports small businesses all year long.

“We’re hosting a community-based fundraiser all about Christmas and Christmas trees,” Oaks said. “We’ll have eight live-auction trees and six or seven silent-auction trees, with centerpieces, door displays, and desserts.”

The Christmas trees up for auction are far more than decorations; many of them come loaded with premium donations from businesses across the region.

Several of the live-auction trees are valued at more than $3,000, featuring items such as:



Golf packages from nine Montana courses

Ski passes and snowmobiling gear

Dining and entertainment gift certificates

A weekend stay at Whitefish Lake Lodge

Family activity bundles

Niswanger says the mission behind the fundraiser comes down to supporting three groups: kids, families, and seniors.

“We just want to give back,” she said. “All the proceeds go right back into the city. We’ll use the funds to help school pantries, families in need during the holidays, and seniors in nursing homes who still deserve to have Christmas.”

The fundraising night will begin with mingling and silent-auction bidding before moving into the live auction.

The Branches of Blessings fundraiser will be held Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Lifestyle Building located at 721 Central Avenue in Great Falls. The event is open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to come ready to bid, mingle, and celebrate the season while supporting local families.