Brian's Top Notch Cafe works to help people in need

2024 marks the start of 35 years in business for Brian Kapphan, the owner of Brian’s Top Notch Cafe in downtown Great Falls. Kapphan bought the business in 1989 and since then has been serving the Great Falls community.



Kapphan is accustomed to the duties of running his business and he does it all. Pours the coffee, cooks the food, and keeps the place clean.

In November of 2023 during a normal day, an unhoused individual entered the cafe and asked for a meal. Kapphan didn’t hesitate, he decided to help.

“I don’t go hungry everyday like some people do, I’m fortunate to eat and have food” Kapphan explained.

Since November of 2023 Kapphan has served around 80 people in need. He told MTN, “A lot of them are just down on their luck”.

His hope?

“Maybe my little bit of encouragement will go a long way and make a big different for one person, even if I helped one person,” Kapphan explained.

Kapphan says community members in Great Falls have been supportive and even started to pitch in to help with the cost.

“It’s been overwhelming, lots of people have come forward,” Kapphan explained.

To donate you can reach out on Facebook, donate in person, or send money to the Venmo account Kapphan set up for this cause, @Brian-Kapphan.

Kapphan’s message to all is to help and give back when you can. He says that he has seen tremendous growth in his own business just from helping others.