Broom Ball tournament returns to the Great Falls Ice Plex in March

GREAT FALLS — Registration is open for the return of Great Falls Ice Plex's broom ball tournament fundraiser. On March 18, 2023, the broom ball tournament will return after a two year hiatus. The event will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m.

"Broom ball is very similar to hockey. It's played on ice but not on ice skates," said Teresa Gunn, past president of the Great Falls Ice Plex.

Through March 4, teams can register for $100 to play in the tournament.

For an additional $10 per person when registering or $12 per person at the tournament, teams can also have some of the barbecue dinner that will be served.

"All of the money that we raise from the event goes towards our capital improvement campaign, which is trying to raise money to replace the sand floor that is under our ice," said Gunn.

The tournament is an adult event, but outside of the tournament the sport can be played by anyone.

Just ask 9-year-old Zander Pantich, one of several kids who showed off their broom ball skills on the ice for this story.

"It's really fun," said Pantich. "It's kind of like hockey but there's kind of no penalties. It's just really fun to play."

Several teams have already registered to participate in the tournament. Click here to register , or for more information.

The Ice Plex is located at 4001 29th Street SW; click here to visit the website .



