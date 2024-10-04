A bull moose roaming around Great Falls on Friday, October 4, 2024, has been captured and will be relocated.

Fresh Bread Productions shared video of the moose:

Bull moose captured in Great Falls

The moose was in the vicinity of the former Eddie's Supper Club, near the intersection of Second Avenue North and 38th Street.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks wardens and biologists captured the moose and will relocate it to the Little Belt Mountains.

FWP said during this time of year, bull moose often travel long distances in search of cow moose.

Moose can be found across many parts of Montana, although they are more likely to be seen in the more mountainous regions of western Montana.

They occasionally wander into populated areas, and their large size and unique appearance often cause curious people to gather.

However, moose can be unpredictable and aggressive - particularly during the rut - so wildlife experts advise keeping your distance.

PHOTOS



Great Falls Park & Recreation notes: "Please be aware of your surroundings at all times and if you see the moose do not engage."

The Montana Field Guide says of moose: "Coat dark brown to black; large overhanging snout; pendant 'bell' under throat; antlers massive and flat; tail short; bulls (largest antlered animals in the world) weigh 800 to 1,200 lbs. cows 600 to 800 lbs. Usually solitary but may congregate during rut or on excellent winter range; at home in water, may submerge for 3 to 4 minutes, or swim for miles; cows very protective of calves."

