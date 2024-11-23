Bus drivers deal with the first big snow of the season

GREAT FALLS — The first major snowfall of the season has blanketed Great Falls, and while the wintry weather affects many residents, bus drivers face some of the most significant challenges.

The snow and icy conditions have required Big Sky Bus Lines to implement rigorous safety measures to ensure the safety of students and passengers.

Preparation Starts Early

Brie Walsh, Safety & Training Director for Big Sky Bus Lines, highlighted the extensive planning that goes into winter operations. “We have already prepared for this in meetings before now,” Walsh explained. “We talk about driving in all kinds of extreme weather and different kinds of road conditions.”

Daily inspections are part of their routine. “We make sure all of our lights, heaters, defrosters, windshield wipers, and other critical equipment are working,” she added. These checks ensure the buses are fully equipped to handle the challenges of winter travel.

Adapting Driving Techniques

The drivers are trained to adjust their driving habits during snowy and icy conditions. “We slow everything down and increase the space between us and everything else around us,” Walsh said.

Drivers are particularly mindful of maintaining a safe following distance and making gradual changes to speed.

“When approaching a hill, for instance, we downshift at the top so we don’t have to brake as much going down,” Walsh explained. Such adjustments are critical in preventing accidents on slick roads.

Service Interruptions and Safety First

In some cases, road conditions may force bus drivers to alter their routes or even cancel service entirely. Walsh described scenarios where safety takes precedence: “If the driver gets to a place and it’s snowed in, and they don’t know if they’ll make it out, we tell them not to go in.”

She noted that these situations often occur early in the morning before roads have been cleared. “Dispatch can contact parents or the district transportation office to set up arrangements if needed,” Walsh said, reinforcing the importance of clear communication during bad weather.

Above all, drivers are reminded to prioritize safety over sticking to a schedule. “The most important thing to think about is safety, not schedule,” Walsh said, emphasizing the company’s commitment to passenger well-being.

As Great Falls adjusts to the snowy season, Big Sky Bus Lines continues to navigate the challenges with preparation, caution, and a steadfast focus on safety.