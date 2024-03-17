Business booms at Hotel Arvon during Western Art Week

In the video above, Tommy Lynch reports on the Hotel Arvon in downtown Great Falls, which is staying very busy during Western Art Week.



The owner, Peter Jennings, noted, “This week often coincides with St Patrick's Day as well, March 17th. Charlie Russell's birthday is March 19th, which is why the two tend to overlap, and so it's just a big day for celebration for us. You know, everybody gets done it up in their western gear or in their Saint Patty's gear, and it all fits with what we do here. So it's our biggest week of the year.”