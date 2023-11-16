'Business Goes To School' hosted in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Community leaders got the chance to shadow principals from Great Falls Public Schools on Tuesday morning and share their experiences, as part of the annual "Business Goes to School" event.
The purpose of the event was to get a unique perspective on how the schools are managed as well as the challenges that go along with being an educator.
The event is organized by Great Falls Public Schools, Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, as well as other community leaders.
community leaders and business people shadowed a principal of their assigned school which included visiting classrooms and talking with parents, bus drivers, and students.
"It's really great as a community and a professional to get the chance to go in and see what the day-to-day is like for our local principals, and to support them," said Scott Anderson from Opportunity Bank.
Through visiting 22 different schools, those who participated said an opportunity such as this provides them with a unique perspective on how educators are managed, and students are educated in the classroom.
Great Falls High School Principal, Geoff Habel said, "Great Falls High, in particular, we've had some big additions and big upgrades thanks to the taxpayers over the years. It's been predominantly what we have at the schools. Being able to have the guests, the school, and the business leaders come in and see what it's all about and what we do is a great thing."
Organizers said this event is particularly unique due to the fact that it highlights the key aspects that go with education and how educators themselves can improve the ways that kids are taught, which is why they hope to engage in more collaborations in the hopes that it will help strengthen kids’ education.
Schools / Guests that participated:
GFH ~ Cory Reeves
Chief Jo ~ Skyler Bilbrey
NMS ~ Shannon Hoiland
PGEC ~ Erin Townsend
L&C ~ Jackie Owens
East MS ~ Leigh Larson
Riverview ~ Michelle Belknap
CMR ~ Glenn Bliss
Valley View ~ Shane Etzwiler
Meadowlark ~ Scott Anderson
Sunnyside ~ Lela Graham
Mountain View ~ Travis Korin
Longfellow ~ Mike Parcel
Morningside ~ Jerry Gray
Sacajawea ~ Julie Clewley
GF Career & College ~ Tanya Koslosky
Loy ~ Melanie Lauer
Giant Springs ~ Dylan Champagne
Skyline ELF ~ Julie McCamley
Lincoln ~ Cristy Frick
Whittier ~ Ann Baker
West ~Aaron Morse
