'Business Goes To School' hosted in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — Community leaders got the chance to shadow principals from Great Falls Public Schools on Tuesday morning and share their experiences, as part of the annual "Business Goes to School" event.

The purpose of the event was to get a unique perspective on how the schools are managed as well as the challenges that go along with being an educator.

The event is organized by Great Falls Public Schools, Great Falls Chamber of Commerce, as well as other community leaders.

community leaders and business people shadowed a principal of their assigned school which included visiting classrooms and talking with parents, bus drivers, and students.

"It's really great as a community and a professional to get the chance to go in and see what the day-to-day is like for our local principals, and to support them," said Scott Anderson from Opportunity Bank.

Through visiting 22 different schools, those who participated said an opportunity such as this provides them with a unique perspective on how educators are managed, and students are educated in the classroom.

Great Falls High School Principal, Geoff Habel said, "Great Falls High, in particular, we've had some big additions and big upgrades thanks to the taxpayers over the years. It's been predominantly what we have at the schools. Being able to have the guests, the school, and the business leaders come in and see what it's all about and what we do is a great thing."

Organizers said this event is particularly unique due to the fact that it highlights the key aspects that go with education and how educators themselves can improve the ways that kids are taught, which is why they hope to engage in more collaborations in the hopes that it will help strengthen kids’ education.

Schools / Guests that participated:

GFH ~ Cory Reeves

Chief Jo ~ Skyler Bilbrey

NMS ~ Shannon Hoiland

PGEC ~ Erin Townsend

L&C ~ Jackie Owens

East MS ~ Leigh Larson

Riverview ~ Michelle Belknap

CMR ~ Glenn Bliss

Valley View ~ Shane Etzwiler

Meadowlark ~ Scott Anderson

Sunnyside ~ Lela Graham

Mountain View ~ Travis Korin

Longfellow ~ Mike Parcel

Morningside ~ Jerry Gray

Sacajawea ~ Julie Clewley

GF Career & College ~ Tanya Koslosky

Loy ~ Melanie Lauer

Giant Springs ~ Dylan Champagne

Skyline ELF ~ Julie McCamley

Lincoln ~ Cristy Frick

Whittier ~ Ann Baker

West ~Aaron Morse