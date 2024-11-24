Busy season for Montana meat processing businesses

GREAT FALLS — In the video above, Tommy Lynch reports on 406 Meat Processing & Taxidermy (link), which - like other meat processing businesses across Montana - is staying very busy this season.





Dylan Lencioni, owner of 406 Processing & Taxidermy says he and his team are working 12-hour days, seven days a week to accommodate for the end of hunting season.

“We skin them here, they go in the cooler for three to five days for hanging, to let the meat age a little bit, and then they'll be cut,” Lencioni said.

Meat processing a job that demands a lot, but for Lencioni, it’s his life.

“My dad owned a shop 20 years ago and did the same thing with wild game processing and taxidermy,” Lencioni said.

MTN News 406 Meat Processing & Taxidermy

Dedicated to his craft, Lencioni’s house is connected to his business: “Makes it a lot easier to wake up and go to work every day.”

And although busy, he looks forward to the long days ahead this last week of general hunting season, cutting 50-60 animals a day. As for what you can do to prep your game before arrival?

“Definitely get your animal opened up, to let the heat out of there,” Lencioni said.