Calumet maintenance underway: more noise, more flaring

GREAT FALLS — Calumet is conducting scheduled maintenance activity at the refinery in Great Falls along Smelter Avenue Northeast.

The activity began on Friday, October 27, 2023, and is scheduled to last for about five weeks.

The maintenance is causing more noise than usual at the refinery, and also may cause brief periods of additional flaring.

There will be a slight increase in traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as well as offsite parking as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock.

This traffic may be especially noticeable during the hours of 4am-7am and 4pm-7pm.

