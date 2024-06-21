GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana will conduct a river spill response drill on Tuesday, June 25, and Wednesday, June 26.

This training exercises simulates a real-world response to a potential spill to prepare teams to react swiftly and effectively.

Kollin Schade, the plant manager, said in a news release: “Our first priority is to operate safely and responsibly. Calumet regularly conducts drills to ensure our team is ready to respond to spills, fires, severe weather, and other potential disruptions. These drills reinforce our commitment to the safety of our team members, the community, and the environment.”

Residents near the Missouri River between Black Eagle Dam and Cochrane Dam may see the deployment of containment booms during the drill.



Calumet will work with several businesses and agencies in this drill, including CHS Nutrition, Philips 66, Great Falls Fire Rescue, Cascade County Sheriff Search and Rescue, and City of Great Falls Environmental and Utility Divisions.

Video from similar training exercise in August 2020:

Calumet regularly practices response drills to prepare for spills, fires, severe weather events, and other challenges that may impact plant operations.

The refinery is located at Smelter Avenue near the intersection with the Ninth Street Bridge.

