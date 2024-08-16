Calumet Montana will conduct river spill response training

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana will conduct spill response training exercises on Tuesday, August 20, and Wednesday, August 21, from noon until 5 pm.

Calumet team members will deploy containment booms on the Missouri River at the Rainbow Dam boat launch.

In a news release, Calumet said these training activities are "a standard component of our emergency preparedness plan and are designed to ensure our team is well-prepared to respond to potential incidents."

What to Expect:



Residents may observe the deployment of containment booms on the Missouri River near the Rainbow Dam boat launch.

There is no need for public concern – this is a planned training exercise.

“Safety is our top priority at Calumet Montana, and proactive training is essential for safeguarding our operations and the surrounding environment,” said Kollin Schade, General Manager. “By regularly practicing emergency response procedures, we enhance our ability to protect our team, the environment, and the community.”

The training is similar to an exercise conducted in June 2024: