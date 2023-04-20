Calumet places absorbent booms on the Missouri River after heavy snowmelt

Calumet Montana in Great Falls said in a news release on Thursday, April 20, 2023, that due to the recent heavy snow and considerable snowmelt, it has placed absorbent booms on the Missouri River near the City of Great Falls Waste Water Treatment Plant to monitor for any changes in the river.

Calumet has also provided mutual aid support to the City of Great Falls by sending members of the company’s spill response team to help manage potential storm impacts near the Waste Water Treatment Plant’s discharge to the river.

“We are committed to being a responsible member of our community,” said Carlos Centurion, Calumet plant manager. “We will continue to closely monitor the river near the plant to manage potential impacts from the storm event. We are also pleased that we were able to work with the City of Great Falls and provide mutual aid when needed.”



