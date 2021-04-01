Maintenance activities and evacuation drill scheduled at Calumet refinery

GREAT FALLS — The Calumet Montana Refining facility in Great Falls will undergo planned unit shutdown and maintenance activities starting on Monday, April 5.

The company said in a news release that the planned activities are expected to last approximately three weeks. The shutdown and startup activities will cause periods of flaring.

A plant-wide evacuation test drill exercise will be conducted on Monday, April 12, at 12pm and again at 7:30pm. Community members may hear the whistle used in this drill, which is a single blast lasting 20 seconds. There is no reason to be alarmed; this is only a drill and there is no emergency.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock. This traffic will be especially noticeable around 6am and 6pm.