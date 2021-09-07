Calumet refinery set to begin maintenance

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana Refining will undergo planned unit shutdown and maintenance activities starting on Thursday, September 9.

Calumet said in a news release on Tuesday that activities are expected to last approximately four and a half weeks.

The shutdown and startup activities will cause periods of flaring.

There will be increased traffic on Smelter Avenue near the former Westgate Mall property as contractors perform work at the facility around the clock.

The increased traffic will be especially noticeable at around 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. during this time.

