Calumet will conduct a test of its new emergency notification system

GREAT FALLS — Calumet Montana will conduct a test of its new emergency notification system on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The company said in a news release that the test will involve a series of tones that will last approximately 15 to 30 minutes.

The test is designed to ensure the system's functionality and emergency preparedness, and is "a crucial step to assess the system's performance and identify any necessary adjustments."

“Calumet Montana’s new state-of-the-art system is designed to provide rapid and reliable communication during emergency situations,” said Clint Bishop, Calumet Health and Safety Manager. “By utilizing cutting-edge technology, we aim to enhance safety and security for our community.”

To ensure ongoing system reliability, Calumet will conduct monthly tests. These regular tests will help maintain the system's ongoing effectiveness and performance.