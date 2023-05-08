Candlelight vigil for 'Baby Ezekiel' in Great Falls

There will be a candlelight vigil for "Baby Ezekiel," the Great Falls infant who was killed in Great Falls on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The mother of Ezekiel, 20-year old Whisper Rayne Hawkbear, has been charged with killing him, and also seriously injuring her toddler daughter, at an apartment in the Rockcress Commons complex.

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said an autopsy determined the cause of death was multiple blunt force injuries, and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide.



Toby's House Crisis Nursery will host a candlelight vigil for Ezekiel starting at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023. It will be at Vineyard Church (1617 Sixth Avenue North).

A generous community member is hosting a candlelight vigil for Baby Ezekiel. Baby Ezekiel sustained severe injuries from abuse that took his life too soon. We will gather to mourn and come together as a community to heal and help with closure. Toby’s House Crisis Nursery will be offering support and answering questions about our services. Originally this vigil was to take place at Gibson Park. It has been moved to Vineyard Church.

Family members have created a GoFundMe: "We are asking for help to bring him home to California where he can be laid to rest. All funds will be used for travel to Montana to bring our sweet baby boy home and give him the proper funeral services." Click here if you would like to donate.

Toby’s House was created in honor of October "Toby" Perez, a two-year-old girl who died at the hands of her mother’s boyfriend in 2011.

The crisis nursery provides short-term care for children voluntarily brought there by a parent or legal guardian.

To learn more about Toby's House, or to volunteer or donate, click here to visit the website. You can also call 406-770-3191‬ or email admin@tobyshousemt.org.



