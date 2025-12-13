Candy Cane in Great Falls on Saturday

A Great Falls’ holiday tradition, Candy Cane Lane, is returning this weekend, marking its 10th year of lighting up the community. What started as a small gathering with hot chocolate served from the back of a truck has grown into a citywide celebration that brings families together from across Cascade County.

Nikki Davalos, an organizer of Candy Cane Lane, says the event has become something uniquely special to Great Falls.

VIDEO - Nikki talks about the festive annual event:

“It started out very, very small… and now it’s tradition and it’s family,” Davalos said. “It’s kind of like a little Hallmark event. You can’t really understand it until you come out to the park and see the bonfire, the people that gather, and just how special it feels.”

This year’s event takes place Saturday, December 13th, from 3 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Jaycee Park.

Visitors can enjoy free hot chocolate, cookies, and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, with a possible surprise visit from the Grinch. Families can also pick up a printed map or scan a QR code to access the new digital, customizable map, allowing them to filter and create their own driving route through the city’s decorated homes.

The number of homes participating varies each year, from 20 to as many as 80, but Nikki says the spirit remains the same. Many families return annually, either to decorate or to enjoy the lights, and some even reach out when they can’t participate to let organizers know they’ll be back next year.

Candy Cane Lane is operated through the nonprofit CommUNITY Matters, which formed as the event expanded. The organization focuses on filling immediate needs in the community, including one of its largest initiatives: helping high school seniors pay off school fines so they can receive their diplomas.

“There are a lot of high schoolers that just need some of those fines paid off so they can still receive their diploma,” Davalos said. “That’s probably our biggest need right now.”

Davalos says the event wouldn’t be possible without the volunteers, sponsors, and families who participate every year.

“We’re just really appreciative to have such a good community that backs this,” she said. “How we give back changes every year, and people still give and stay a part of it.”

Candy Cane Lane is free to attend and open to all ages. Event details and the digital map will be available at Jaycee Park on the day of the event.