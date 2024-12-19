Candy Masterpiece in Great Falls is closing

GREAT FALLS — Candy Masterpiece, a staple of downtown Great Falls for more than two decades, will be shutting down soon.

Angie Bruskotter, the owner, made the announcement on Facebook this week.

Bruskotter explained, "I am grateful for all the customers and FRIENDS I have been able to make sweet memories with these last 25 years. However, it is time for me to open a new chapter and retire from the candy business. There are so many things I want to say, but most of all, I want to say thank you."

The last day of business will be Saturday, January 31, 2025.

She noted, "We still have plenty of your favorite sweet treats, but make sure you come in quick before it's gone. I also want to remind you that if you have any gift certificates from us, make sure to utilize them before the end of January!"

Candy Masterpiece is at 120 Central Avenue; click here to visit the website.

