Candy Masterpiece is closing after 25 sweet years in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — A beloved fixture of downtown Great Falls, Candy Masterpiece, will close its doors on January 31, 2025, marking the end of a 25-year journey that has brought joy and sweetness to the community. For owner Angie Bruskotter, the decision to close the store was a bittersweet one.

“I worked in the corporate world for quite some time. It was a good career, but it had a lifeless attitude to it,” Angie shared. “Then it came up that there was a little candy shop called Ranch Girl Wild West Confectionery, and it was up for sale.”

That decision 25 years ago transformed Angie’s life and brought a unique, whimsical business to downtown Great Falls. Candy Masterpiece quickly became a community staple, drawing customers young and old with its colorful displays and nostalgic treats.

A Difficult Decision

While Candy Masterpiece has been a labor of love, Angie explained that it’s time for her to move on.

“I don’t like stress. I just don’t. It took me three years to make this decision—to sell it, muscle up, and close it down,” she said. “I thought very seriously about selling it, but I know businesses that have been up for sale for eight years. For me, it just wasn’t worth it anymore.”

Angie is looking forward to some well-earned downtime. “I’m going to take two months off and veg out, remember who I am, do some art, work in my yard, and do things I’ve been neglecting for a few years,” she said. “Then I’m going to go back to school and become a massage therapist. That’s the day you perish—when you stop learning.”

A Quarter Century of Sweet Memories

Over the years, Candy Masterpiece has created countless cherished memories for its customers. Angie recalls many special moments, including one that came full circle.

“There was a little girl in a red wagon with a little red hat named Madeleine. She found the shop and was so excited,” Angie said. “A few years ago, she came in as an adult with her kids. Those are some of my favorite experiences—seeing people who are still coming back after 20 years.”



Despite the sadness of saying goodbye, Angie remains optimistic about the future. “It’s been a blast. I’m going to miss all of the people, but when it’s time for a change, it’s time.”

A Fond Farewell

As Candy Masterpiece prepares to close, customers are invited to stop by, reminisce, and stock up on their favorite treats one last time.

“Did you have fun in the candy shop?” Angie asked a young customer, her signature warmth on full display. “Should be big smiles with candy now!”

Candy Masterpiece may be closing, but its legacy of joy and community connection will remain a sweet memory for Great Falls. Until they close, you can still visit Candy Masterpiece at 120 Central Avenue.