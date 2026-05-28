GREAT FALLS — A car crashed into the Halftime Sports Bar & Casino in Great Falls on Wednesday, May 27, 2026.

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Car crashes into Great Falls restaurant

The car crashed through the wall on the west side of the building at 101 Northwest Bypass on Wednesday evening.

Initial reports indicate that there were no serious injuries.

Responding agencies included Great Falls Fire Rescue and the Great Falls Police Department.

At this point, there is no word on the suspected cause of the crash, nor the estimated amount of damage.

We will update you if we get more information.