The Cascade City-County Health Department will host a Car Seat Check-Up & Safety Event in Great Falls on Saturday, July 27, 2024.

It will be from 10am until 2pm at 2720 10th Avenue South in the Benefis Women's & Children's Center Parking Lot.

The CCHD says that properly-used used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71% - but more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.

This free event will feature:



Car seat checks & installation help

Bike helmets

Safety items and educational material

Sweet treats & more!

For more information, call the CCHD at 406-791-9299.

