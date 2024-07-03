The Cascade City-County Health Department will host a Car Seat Check-Up & Safety Event in Great Falls on Saturday, July 27, 2024.
It will be from 10am until 2pm at 2720 10th Avenue South in the Benefis Women's & Children's Center Parking Lot.
The CCHD says that properly-used used child safety seats can reduce the risk of death by as much as 71% - but more than half of car seats are not used or installed correctly.
This free event will feature:
- Car seat checks & installation help
- Bike helmets
- Safety items and educational material
- Sweet treats & more!
For more information, call the CCHD at 406-791-9299.
