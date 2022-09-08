Carnival kicks off in Great Falls on Thursday

GREAT FALLS — There will be a carnival for kids and adults in Great Falls starting on Thursday, September 8, and running through Sunday, September 11, 2022.
The carnival will be near Super 1 Foods on the 3100 block of 10th Avenue South, and will features rides, food vendors, games, and more.
The carnival will be Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. until midnight, and on Saturday and Sunday from noon until midnight.
The prices are $30 for an armband, or one ticket for $1, or 10 tickets for $9.
There are a limited number of $5-off coupons at Independence Bank and the Flamingo Casino, the two sponsors of the carnival.
Independence Bank is at 901 River Drive North; the Flamingo is at 3028 10th Avenue South.
