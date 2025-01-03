Cascade County announces major projects for 2025

GREAT FALLS — As the new year begins, Cascade County is gearing up for significant projects and legislative involvement in 2025. With changes in leadership and a busy agenda, the county is focused on improving infrastructure and ensuring efficient government operations.

Cascade County leaders ready for 2025

A Legislative Year with New Leadership

“This is a legislative year, which means that we will be extensively monitoring and hopefully influencing legislative actions,” said Joe Briggs, Cascade County Commissioner. “Counties only have the authorities granted by the legislature.”

The county also welcomed new Commissioner Eric Heim, who has spent the past few days integrating into his new role.

Five Major Projects Planned for 2025

Cascade County has outlined five key projects scheduled for completion this year:



Four Seasons ExpoPark Roof: Construction will resume after winter to complete the roof project. Emergency Generator System: A new generator will be installed in the annex building, which serves as the hub for the county's communications and data systems. Sheriff’s Office Remodel: The booking section of the jail will undergo renovations, and a new evidence building will be added. Juvenile Detention Center Gymnasium: A new gymnasium will enhance facilities at one of Montana's last two juvenile detention centers. Additional Infrastructure Projects: The county will continue work on roads, health department improvements, and solid waste systems.

Focus on Day-to-Day Operations

In addition to these projects, the county remains committed to ensuring the smooth operation of everyday systems.



“On a regular basis, we deal with the day-to-day issues of the county, such as roads, health departments, and solid waste systems,” Briggs explained. “We aim to ensure that county government operates efficiently and calmly, with minimal disruption to residents.”

Looking Ahead to a Productive Year

Cascade County’s proactive approach to infrastructure, public safety, and daily operations sets the stage for a productive 2025. As Briggs put it, the goal is simple: “We just want things to work quietly and roll on.”

Stay tuned for updates as these projects progress throughout the year.