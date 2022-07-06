Cascade County Deputy Sheriff's Association preps for golf fundraiser

The Cascade County Deputy Sheriff Association is getting ready to tee off their first annual golf tournament on August 29th at Meadowlark Country Club.

The event is designed to raise money for their community outreach programs such as its annual "Shop With A Sheriff" program, school supplies, and scholarship programs.

Deputy Brian Bebbington brought up the idea of the tournament. He explained, "We're hoping for 36 teams to sign up for it, and this is going to be our main area to get sponsorships for donations we make during the year."

He continued, "This is our only area of fundraising that we are going to be doing. This is where all of our money comes from."

Deputy Brandt Olsen said, "I enjoy the Shop With A Sheriff, I enjoy being able to make donations for sponsoring teams for sports. We'd like to hopefully get to the point where we can do a larger scholarship for kids in Cascade County."

The golf tournament will also feature a hole-in-one prize for $95,000, and a $5,000 putting competition as well as a silent auction.

Check in will start at 12pm and Shot Gun will begin at 1pm.

Register by August 22nd by contacting Brian Bebbington at bbebbington@cascadecountymt.gov.



