Cascade County Health Officer is moving to a new job with DPHHS

Trisha Gardner, the Health Officer of the Cascade City-County Health Department, has submitted her letter of resignation to the County Board of Health and the County Commission.

A news release from Cascade County says that Gardner has taken a job with the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.

Gardner has been the County’s Health Officer since December 2019, leading the agency through what it calls the "most significant public health crisis in the past century," referring to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gardner said in the news release: “It has been an honor to serve the people of Cascade County and work with the people in the incredibly dedicated health system here in Great Falls and Montana. The past two years have been a time of tremendous opportunity and challenges for me professionally and personally and I am thankful for all those that supported and guided me throughout. I leave CCHD knowing that there is a team of very capable and committed individuals that will continue to work to keep our community healthy and safe.”

An interim Health Officer will be confirmed shortly to lead the CCHD until the position is filled permanently.