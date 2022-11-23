Cascade County Justice Court will host annual "Food For Fines"

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Justice Court will host its annual "Food For Fines" event in December.

Participants can satisfy one scheduled monthly payment by bringing in 10 cans/boxes of non-perishable food per case.

The dates are December 6, 7, and 8, from 8am until 4:30pm each day.

To get credit:



must be current on fines

can not be used for restitution payment

have no outstanding warrants

can not be used for new tickets

Extra food items are appreciated but can not be used to increase credit toward your fines.

Do not bring outdated or damaged food items, as they can not be used by the Great Falls Community Food Bank, and will not count toward your 10 cans/boxes.

