Cascade County Law Clinic will host a “co-parenting orientation” forum about working with the other parent on a parenting plan.

Speakers will include a judge, a mediator, and a therapist/educator. It will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hoines Law Office at 401 Third Avenue North (lower level).

For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.



NOVEMBER 19: A benefit to help with final expenses for Kataunia Marie Godat Edwards, who was tragically taken too soon in a car accident. It will from 3pm to 7pm at the Little Chicago Club (113 15th Street, Black Eagle). For more information, call the club at 406-761-9293.

NOVEMBER 20: A benefit brunch for Pam Turville and family will be held at the Dutton Methodist church on Sunday Nov. 20th from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. This is to help offset the cost of travel and lodging for the several months Pam needs to spend in the Seattle area as she recovers from a liver transplant. There will be a brunch, bake sale and raffle. Donations can also be sent to the Pam Turville benefit account set up at any Opportunity Bank location. It will be at 18 First Avenue SE in the town of Dutton. For more information email lynnhabel44@gmail.com.

NOVEMBER 29: Health Insurance Check-up: a free public assistance meeting to see what you may be eligible for, to re-enroll, or to answer questions about Marketplace plans or Medicaid. Will be located in the Native American Welcoming Center located in the North Tower of Benefis Health System at 1101 26th Street South from 9am until 3pm. Repeat sessions will be held on December 13, December 29, and January 4. For more information, call 406-455-3549, or click here .



DECEMBER: CMR Performing Arts Department presents the timeless musical "Disney’s Beauty and the Beast." Showtimes are December 1-2 at 7:30 pm, December 3rd at 2 pm, and December 8-10 at 7:30 pm. At the Bill Williamson Auditorium on the CMR Campus. This show has comedy, drama, dance and all the songs that you remember from the first time you saw the show. Tickets are $10 for general admission. For ticket information call 406-268-6117.

DECEMBER 3: Celebrate the holidays at First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park by helping to trim their tree on Saturday, December 3 from 1 – 3 p.m. Enjoy hot chocolate and cookies in the visitor center while making your own paper ornaments, decorating the tree, and sharing some holiday cheer. Santa will be visiting the park from 2 - 3 p.m. to hand out little gifts and Ranger Mert will also share some holiday songs. For more information contact Alice Southworth, First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park ranger at 406-866-2217 or alice.southworth@mt.gov. The park is 3.5 miles north of Ulm, just off Interstate 15 at Exit 270.

DECEMBER 7: Friends of the Harlem Public Library are hosting the Holiday Wine & Cheese fundraiser to support the library from 6pm until 8pm. There will be delicious refreshments, wine tasting, silent and live auctions, door prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Tickets may be purchased at the Harlem Library for $10 ahead of the event or at the door for $15. For more information, call 406-353-2712 or email harlemlib@live.com.

DECEMBER 15: Cascade County Law Clinic will host a “co-parenting orientation” forum about working with the other parent on a parenting plan. Speakers will include a judge, a mediator, and a therapist/educator. It will be from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hoines Law Office at 401 Third Avenue North (lower level). For more information, call the Cascade County Law Clinic at 406-452-6269.

DECEMBER 17: The Sons Of Norway Lodsen Lodge will host a Bake Sale at 1314 7th Street South in Great Falls. Starting at 9 a.m. and going until it is gone! Scandinavian and other baked goodies. Frozen Viking meatballs will also be available for purchase. For more information, visit the Lodsen Lodge page on Facebook.



JANUARY 13: The Highwood Public School Foundation is sponsoring the first annual "Keep the Chill Off" Chili Cook-Off fundraiser from 6pm until 10pm. There are two ways to participate: pay $50 to enter your homemade chili in the competition, or pay to sample all the entries. ($10 adults, $7 children, $35 family maximum.) In addition to the cook-off, there will be a full bar and silent auction. For more information, contact Nan Granger at 406-788-3150 or kngranger@gmail.com.

JANUARY 14: Annual Ice Fishing Derby in Valier - 100% payout. Great raffles and prizes to winners! From 8am until 3 pm at Lake Frances in Valier. For more information, visit the Facebook page , or email the Valier Area Development Corporation at vadc@valier.org.

MARCH 11: Safari Club auction to raise money for wildlife conservation held by the second-largest Safari Club International group in the world, live and online auction. From 6pm until 9pm at the Heritage Inn on Fox Farm Road. For more information contact Randall Knowles at KnowlesMontana@Juno.com, or visit the SCI website .

