Cascade County planning board recommends adult-use marijuana zoning changes

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday, October 19, the Cascade County Planning Board approved a change in zoning code to account for the legalization of adult-use recreational marijuana that will take effect statewide on January 1st.

The board approved an update to the current coding language regarding medical marijuana already in place in Cascade County.

The same restrictions in place for medical marijuana will also apply to adult use marijuana businesses. Dispensaries and facilities are only allowed in the Heavy Industrial I-2 district to the Northeast of Great Falls and Black Eagle.

They are prohibited from opening within 500 feet of a place of worship or educational facility.

County officials said they expect between 10-20 adult-use marijuana facilities operating in the area by the time the new state law goes into effect in January.

The proposed changes will be brought before the County Commission for a final decision in December.