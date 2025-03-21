Cascade County Sheriff praises jail staff for preventing suicides

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office said in a news release on Friday that detention center officers "successfully intervened in multiple suicide attempts and a fire, highlighting the vigilance of the detention staff and the effectiveness of the GUARDIAN RFID System."

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said that on March 14, officers responded to two suicide attempts, quickly removing tied materials and providing life-saving aid.

Both inmates were evaluated by medical staff and placed on suicide watch.

On March 16, officers saved an inmate who had attempted suicide and administered first aid. The inmate regained consciousness and was moved for further monitoring.

On March 18, officers prevented a fourth suicide attempt, providing immediate life-saving assistance and taking the inmate to a hospital for further care.

Later that evening, officers noticed a burning smell and found an inmate had attempted to start a fire in a cell, likely to make tattoo ink. Officers quickly contained the situation and locked down the area for safety.

The identities of the inmates have not been released.

Sheriff Slaughter commended the actions of the officers, and highlighted and the role of the Guardian Camera System: “The Guardian RFID System has been invaluable in ensuring inmate safety. We sincerely thank the Cascade County Commissioners for funding and supporting this life-saving technology."

The Guardian website says it provides devices and systems designed for "managing, monitoring, and tracking inmates in-custody to mitigate risk, maximize defensibility, and strengthen compliance."



