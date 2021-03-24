Cascade County Sheriff provides updates on several topics

GREAT FALLS — On Tuesday afternoon, the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office sat down to talk to the community about a variety of topics and answer questions via Facebook Live and Instagram.

Sheriff Slaughter gives updates

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter was happy to announce that more than half of the inmates at the detention center have been vaccinated for the Covid-19 virus and they have plans to vaccinate more soon. During their first vaccination clinic, some inmates had reservations about getting the vaccine, but interest in getting vaccinated has greatly increased since.

Sheriff Slaughter also discussed some new technology coming to the Sheriff’s Office, including new debit and credit card machines, and their new booking phone service.

The Sheriff’s Office will be setting up an automatic phone messaging system to help their officers in the booking process.

“One of the biggest issues we were having was we were pulling staff away to answer phones and basically what was happening was we weren’t able to do our job or keep the facility safe, so we knew we were going to go this way anyway with the automated phone system that’s coming up, that will have a really nice interface, you’ll be able to find out if you have a loved one in the facility, you’ll be able to find out what their bond is, you’ll be able to pay money on their books, you’ll be able to do a whole bunch of really cool things,” said Sheriff Slaughter.

Sheriff Slaughter also announced that the 2021 Spring Citizens Academy is full, and the Sheriff’s Office will be moving their periodic Facebook Live discussions to Thursday nights, when the academy meets, starting on April 1st.

