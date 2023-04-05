Cascade County undersheriff completes FBI training

CASCADE COUNTY — Cascade County Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken recently returned to Great Falls after ten weeks of FBI training in Virginia.

He actually received an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia after completing the training and says the training will be very beneficial for the Sheriff's Office.

"There was a total of 247 people in my class," Van Dyken said.

Van Dyken said his time in Virginia receiving training from the FBI was full of classes and invaluable networking opportunities.

Cascade County Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken (MTN News)

"Only one percent of officers in the United States get to go to this. You have to get sponsored, you have to get accepted to it. It took me four years to get into it. Then it's a lot of group projects," Van Dyken explained.

He was the lone Montanan among law enforcement members from around the country and the world in his class.

"The benefit is not for me, really, the benefit is for the Sheriff's Office and our community. It's going to benefit our community greatly because it taught us a bunch on leadership and on building relationships and working together. It gives us access to a lot more intelligence, a lot more problem-solving abilities than we had before," Van Dyken said.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said Van Dyken's commitment to getting this training is a good reflection of the Sheriff's Office.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter (MTN News)

"We have an amazing team, we really do. Obviously, the undersheriff is a great representative of that team. But they do, they care deeply about their profession," Slaughter said.

Van Dyken hopes he's done with school from now on and looks forward to putting what he learned to use.

Slaughter said Van Dyken is the first person from the Sheriff's Office to go through the training in about 30 years.



TRENDING



FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter

