CCHD welcomes new health officer

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department in Great Falls recently announced that Abigail Hill is the new health officer for the agency.

The CCHD said on Wednesday that Hill "has been dedicated to serving the people of Cascade County since joining CCHD as a Public Health Nurse five years ago, and she has managed our Parents As Teachers Home Visiting Program since 2020."

Hill takes over from former health officer Trisha Gardner, who left the job several months ago to begin a new role with the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services.



