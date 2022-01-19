CCHD will present health survey results

GREAT FALLS — The Cascade City-County Health Department has partnered with several agencies for this year‘s "Healthy Lives, Vibrant Futures" campaign.

Every three years the CCHD sends out a survey asking households what they believe are the most important aspects of community health.

Since the last survey was conducted, the Covid pandemic has hit Cascade County - and the country and world.

Rachel Doran of the CCHD said, "What we have seen is that a lot of people have been suffering emotional strife or financial strain from Covid, so being able to talk about that in the community is very important.”

In past years the survey was mailed out to randomly-selected households in Cascade County, but this year they decided to move the survey online with a link instead.

“We were able to more than double our responses as well as widen our demographics. In the past we had about 5% of Native American participants and this year there was almost 18%,” said Doran.

Now that the surveys have been completed and analyzed, a community presentation will be held on January 27 from 3 to 5 PM.