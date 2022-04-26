CCSO launches "LightsOn" campaign

GREAT FALLS — Fixing your car isn’t always cheap. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office knows this as well as anyone.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies pull people over every day for things like broken headlights. Now, they’re making sure more people can get equipment fixed and working again without a ticket.

LightsOn is a program that started in Minnesota and is working with the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office to issue fewer tickets and more help for those that need.

“We replace tickets with the vouchers. Instead of a law enforcement officer giving out a ticket and stopping someone a blown headlight, turn signal or taillight, they’re giving out this voucher,” explained program director Sherman Patterson. “We don’t want people to be anxious or things getting escalated. It’s a de-escalation and they’re helping someone from a socioeconomic standpoint. It’s that dialogue, of us, of law enforcement and the community not talking at each other but with each other.”

Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said they got a grant of $1,400 which was matched by LightsOn. The money was obtained from their drug forfeiture funds and not taxpayers. Vouchers are good for up to $250 in repairs and are designed to lend a helping hand and to create more positive engagement with the community.

“With City Motors and Bison Ford on board, this is also an opportunity for us to also bring people into our local businesses,” Slaughter said. “We see it everyday where someone has a broken headlight or something similar. We have the ability to reach out to members of our community who might be under hard times, might be under stress, might be under financial stress with everything that’s going on and have some type of positive interaction with them.”

Vouchers must be used within 14 days of getting them. You can visit City Motor Company or Bison Ford if you are pulled over and given a voucher.



