CDL program is off to a good start at Great Falls College-MSU (video)

Posted at 7:01 PM, Dec 20, 2022
After receiving $388,000 in ARPA funds, Great Falls College MSU officially launched a CDL training program in August 2022. Several months in, the program is off to a great start.

The college is a registered training provider with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

For more information, you can call the college at 406.771.5104, or visit the website.

