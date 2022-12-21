CDL program is off to a good start at Great Falls College-MSU (video)

After receiving $388,000 in ARPA funds, Great Falls College MSU officially launched a CDL training program in August 2022. Several months in, the program is off to a great start.
The college is a registered training provider with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration
For more information, you can call the college at 406.771.5104, or visit the website.
