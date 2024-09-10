Celebrating Arlyne Reichert and her bridge-preservation mission

GREAT FALLS — There will be a Celebration of Life in Great Falls in honor of Arlyne Reichert on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

It will be from 1pm to 3pm at the south end of the Tenth Street Bridge in Great Falls.

Reichert was widely known as the “Bridge Lady” for her efforts to save the bridge, which began in 1996 when the city built the Eagle Falls Bridge across the Missouri River and closed the bridge, slating it for demolition.

She spearheaded the creation of the nonprofit Preservation Cascade to raise money and lead efforts to save and restore the bridge.

Bridge renamed to honor Arlyne Reichert

In 2021, a proposal to name the bridge in her honor was approved by Great Falls City Commissioners: the Arlyne Reichert Community Heritage (ARCH) Bridge.

In 2022, Reichert was honored with the Heritage Keeper Award for her contributions to the study and preservation of Montana’s past.

She also served as a delegate to Montana's Constitutional Convention in 1972.



Reichert died on May 3, 2024, at the age of 98.

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration and share memories of Reichert.

Parking is at the south side of the Bridge.

For more information, call Claire Baiz at 406-788-6353.

