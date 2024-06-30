Celebrating 'International Mud Day' in Great Falls

The Play N Learn Academy hosted an "International Mud Day" celebration in Great Falls on Saturday, June 29th.

There was mud-splattering, slide-surfing, tug-of-war, mud-pie making, and more.

International Mud Day was started in 2009 for early educators to find a way to get their students interacting with nature in a fun, positive, and stimulating way.

Program manager Shelby Alexander said, “We talked about doing it with our kids over at our pre-k building. We were going to create something like an obstacle course for them to go in and play in the mud, and then we kind of discussed how it would be really great to have the community come out and incorporate that as well. And then we came up with a goal to kind of help out our community, too.”



Proceeds will be split between creating emergency packets for family relief, playground equipment for Chief Joseph Elementary School, and shade structures for Play N Learn.

“It's really just a way to get a whole bunch of people together to get down and dirty with mud, have lots of fun, and connect with nature,” added Alexander.

There are also food vendors on-site, including PurpleGold, IceBox Ice Cream Truck, Jammer's, and All The Things Charcuterie.

The event will continue on Sunday from 10am until 3pm. Cost is $10 per person; children two and under are free.

For more information, click here or call 406-770-3055.

