Celebrating National Deaf Youth Day in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — The Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls was honored with the Proclamation for National Deaf Youth Day by the Mayor of Great Falls. This day is to recognize deaf and hard of hearing youth and their achievements in various educational settings.



Paul Furthmyre, the Superintendent for MSDB, said, "Mayor Cory Reeves and the City Commission created a proclamation for National Youth Deaf Day, we were able to bring some of our deaf students down there and some of our past alumni and the commission read a proclamation making today an official day here in Great Falls for National Youth Deaf Day."

Students from MSDB introduced themselves to the mayor, city commissioners, and the Great Falls Community.

Furthmyre said, "It's really fun for me to watch these kids have a place to go to that that gives them access to their language or, you know, being able to blow up something for their visual needs or whatever it might be and really know what the knowledge level of these kids. And once they get language in it, you're blown away with what they know. It's just they've now they have a way to say it."

