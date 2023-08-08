Celebrating 'National Health Center Week' in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — "National Health Center Week" is an annual celebration in which Community Health Centers increase awareness of the health needs in communities.

Community Health Centers are non-profit or public health care providers with a mission to provide comprehensive primary care to low income working families.

With the goal of providing high quality and cost-effective healthcare, Alluvion Health is not only celebrating "National Health Center Week" to recognize themselves, but more importantly, their patients.

"Honoring our patients and their loyalty to Alluvion Health is an utmost concern for us," said Marketing and Communications Director, Maia LaSalle. That's what we are celebrating this week. As part of that weekly celebration, we have the opportunity to honor our patients and recognize their loyalty to Alluvion Health. We also have the opportunity to recognize our stakeholders and community partners. We focus a lot of our efforts on bringing in resources for people in need."

Founded in 1994, Alluvion Health started as a sub-department of the Cascade City-County Health Department until 2019, when it separated and re-branded as Alluvion Health. Since 2019 Alluvion Health has expanded, adding school-based medical and behavioral health services, increasing dental services, establishing the Alluvion Health Pharmacy, Adlera Lab, and more.

"Alluvion is realizing wonderful growth," LaSalle noted. "We recently added to our mobile clinic fleet with our mobile vaccination unit. That gives us three total mobile clinics which is wonderful to be able to get out and about in our communities and serve people who might otherwise be under-served. "

Alluvion Health’s mission has not only been to create and inspire healthier lives, but also to create and inspire healthier communities. The renovation’s $29 million investment is the largest in Downtown Great Falls history.

LaSalle said Alluvion is continuing to expand upon their services, assisting not just Great Falls, but also its surrounding areas.

LaSalle said "we don't just offer medical services, we have dental, behavior health, and a number of other services in which we can serve populations who wouldn't otherwise be served."

In celebrating "National Health Center Week," Alluvion will be dedicating a day to their patients by hosting a "Patient Appreciation Parking Lot Party" at the former Roosevelt Elementary School on August 9th from 11am-2pm.

