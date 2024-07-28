Cellular Plus gives away hundreds of free backpacks

GREAT FALLS — As the school year quickly approaches, Cellular Plus is getting kids ready with their backpack giveaway.

“This is one of my favorite days of the year every year man,” said Zane Bridgeman, Store Manager for Cellular Plus, “I know, it's just so cool to be able to help out the community like this.”

Cellular Plus, a Verizon authorized retailer, hosts their yearly Backpack Giveaway on Saturday morning. Any child that showed up could go home with a brand-new backpack, free of charge.



“This is one of the main things that we do every year just to help, help outreach, and help out our communities,” Bridgeman said.

The backpacks were stocked with school supplies, all paid for by in-store donations as well as donations from larger companies.

In the end, the store gave out 200 backpacks for kids.

“It's just cool that we get to get it done every year,” Bridgeman said.

Companies involved in the giveaway are Asurion, Chatterspot, Eternity Wireless, Gadget Guard, Hypercel, ITSKINS, Ingram Micro, iQmetrix, Kyocera, OtterBox, Prodigee, Rokform, Speck, UAG, Ventev, VoiceComm.