Centene Stadium prepares for final week of Voyagers baseball

GREAT FALLS — It's the final week of Pioneer League Baseball and the Great Falls Voyagers are making sure to end their season with a bang.

“You know, it's been another great summer out here. The attendance, the support from community, we cannot be thankful enough. It's been a fantastic summer,” said Scott Reasoner, President of the Great Falls Voyagers, “We've really seen the team just get so much better as the season went on as well. You know, the last three weeks we've been the best team in the league.”

After needing to hire more workers for the final few games of the season, the Voyagers have had another memorable summer.

“We appreciate it obviously. We have a phenomenal staff,” Reasoner said, “We appreciate all of our seasonal workers out here. You really couldn't have Voyagers season without them.”

It is the people that make the place that the fans love to come back to time and time again, as a few shared their favorite parts of Voyagers baseball. Friends Luca and Cole said their favorite part is watching the Voyagers bat, while another fan, Trevor, said he enjoyed watching the team win.

The beginning of September also marks a special birthday for their mascot, Orbit.

“Another year under the sun for Orbit here at Voyager Stadium,” Reasoner said, “We couldn't be more excited that he's got all of his friends, Smokey the Bear, Baldy the Eagle, so many more mascots out here. It's a great time.”



The remaining games of the season all have themes for the fans, including Great Falls High School and CMR High School nights and a baseball cowbell giveaway.

“There’s one league week left of summer, you wont regret it,” Reasoner said, “Come out on a weekday, you know I know school started but… one last time to have a little bit more summer before winter finally shows up on our doorstep.”

Be sure to stop by Centene stadium within the next week and show your support for a Great Falls summer staple. Learn more by clicking here.