Central Avenue Antiques prepares to close

GREAT FALLS — After nearly 13 years of operation, Central Avenue Antiques has decided it is time to close its doors.

The antique store holds thousands of items from bygone eras, all collected by the passionate owners themselves. Shelves upon shelves filled to the brim in the 3000 square foot building boasting everything from Coca-Cola products to local, handmade pottery.

Co-owner Jim Bakotich has been collecting for most of his life, holding onto things like old post cards, pottery, and marbles. After wrestling with the idea for a few years, he decided it was time to move on.

“You move to a new town, we've been in this town for about 15 years,” Bakotich said, “You know, you meet a lot of friends. And then, of course, when it comes time to move, it's always hard to leave some of them.”

While he has made plenty of friends and loves his Great Falls customers, Bakotich is planning on moving out of state to a warmer climate, where he may start up a new antique store once again.

Before he leaves, he is selling the store’s inventory. Currently, everything is 25 percent off, but he expects that to increase in the coming months.

Central Avenue Antiques is at 615 Central Avenue.

