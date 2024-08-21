Central Catholic High School launches dual-credit medical pathway program

Central Catholic High School in Great Falls has introduced a dual-credit Medical Pathway Program, designed to give students a head-start in pursuing careers in healthcare.

The program allows incoming freshman to earn both high school and college credits with the opportunity for continuing education in Great Falls.

Sean Donnelly, the principal of Central Catholic High School, spoke proudly of the new program, adding that it’s been a long time coming. “This program has been in the works for the last few years and we are just now launching it. I’m excited to be able to meet the needs of students who have an interest in the medical field.”

Partnering with the University of Providence and the Touro College of Osteopathic Medicine, the program will offer specialized and focused education throughout a students’ four-year high school journey.

They plan to equip students with the knowledge and experience they need to succeed in the medical field, while also giving them a competitive edge when going to college.”



Donnelly explained, “Potentially, what could happen for a kid is they could graduate from Great Falls Central Catholic High School, and then the University of Providence, and then Touro Medical School and become a Doctor, all within about a six block radius of Great Falls, Montana if they chose.”

University of Providence dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences Greg Johnson added that the approach emphasizes a need in the community. He said, “For us, it builds pathways so the students who are interested can eventually come here. We like to identify needs and see if we can meet them.”

