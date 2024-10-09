GREAT FALLS — The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls has undergone several changes over the last few months, and more changes are still to come.

After taking on 13 new board members and developing a new strategic plan, they have created a new mission, new values, and a new vision.

Changes ahead for the Children's Museum of Montana

The board’s goal is to essentially bring a whole new museum to the community of Great Falls.

According to the new interim director, Laura Ewalt, the museum has seen very few changes over the last 20 years.

“We formed quite a few committees so that we can divide and conquer,” said Ewalt. “There's a lot of things to take care of here at the museum, and that has allowed us to split up all the tasks with that bigger board.”

Over the next few months, the board will be soliciting community involvement, such as more volunteers, as well as making changes to several of the current exhibits.

Additionally, the museum will be getting a new look, including new logos and a new name that will be revealed at a later date.

The museum is at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls.; click here to visit the website.

