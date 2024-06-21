'Chase Your Dreams Virtual Reality' is closing

GREAT FALLS — People say that virtual reality is the future of entertainment, and Chase Morgan knew that all the way back in 2020 when he was only 14 years old.

“We wanted to open up a fun, safe environment for kids and all ages to enjoy,” said Chase Morgan, the owner and operator of Chase Your Dreams Virtual Reality.

Thanks to the unwavering support from his parents, Morgan was able to see his dream become a reality.

“Well, we've always encouraged him and told him that, you know, anything can be accomplished,” said Shawn Morgan, Chase’s father. “You just got to work hard to do it.”

Chase Your Dreams Virtual Reality has been a gaming hub in town since 2020, fairing decently through the COVID pandemic and continuing to operate strong.

MTN News

However, Chase is not a one-trick-pony. As he wrapped up his time in high school, he set his sights on another dream: joining the Air National Guard, then pursuing medicine at the University of Providence, while also sprinting on their track and field team.

“I saw that it was a great opportunity, and it was another opportunity to serve my local community,” Chase said. “It was just another one of those, like, help out around here while also being part of something that's bigger than myself.”

Although he is closing the doors for the last time on June 30th, Chase is far from being done reaching for major goals.

“It's kind of a bittersweet thing because it is sad that it's closing,” Chase said, “But I'm also very excited about the next chapter in my life.”



The Morgans saw what their son was able to do, and want to continue to help other kids shoot for the moon in the future, and are creating a scholarship with Great Falls Public Schools to encourage young kids to chase their dreams.

“We want all kids to believe in themselves,” said Martha Morgan, Chase’s mother, “We want all people to be able to have that opportunity to go for it.”

As Chase looks ahead, he hopes to have inspired other people to do what they are passionate about.

“I encourage people to those ideas that they have and those dreams that they have to pursue those dreams and to actually fulfill those ideas,” Chase said, “Because, I mean, once you get to the point where you've done what you've tried to accomplish, those goals that you've set and you've done them, it's a feeling like none other.”

You can still enjoy the virtual reality arcade until June 30th at 316 Central Avenue, and check them out here.



Video from January 2024:

