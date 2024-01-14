Chase Your Dreams VR celebrates four years of business

With what started as a middle school dream, senior Chase Morgan is celebrating the fourth anniversary of his small business.

Chase Your Dreams is a virtual reality arcade, located in downtown Great Falls.

“Chase your dreams. That's what I thought of and it was my dream, so, my advice to kids would be chase your dreams,” said Morgan.

Chase opened his virtual reality arcade one month before the pandemic struck in 2020, but he said since opening back up they have had great business. Four years later, and they’re still going strong.

“We started receiving help from the community and it was just I mean, they started coming back in and the community has just been amazing. So ever since then, I mean, it's just been getting better and better because more people are starting to know about it,” said Morgan. “That's the biggest thing is we just want people to know about it so that everyone can experience the greatness.”

Along with the virtual reality, they also have a game room with Xboxes, cornhole, a pool table, and more.

“We have four virtual reality headsets that are all PC powered, so they're all top-of-the-line equipment, the best of the best, like the resolution is the best.”

After trying virtual reality just one time, Chase knew this was something he wanted all kids to be able to experience.

“I really wanted to open up for kids to experience that, it rocked my world.”

