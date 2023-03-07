Child hit by a vehicle in Great Falls

A child was hit by a vehicle in Great Falls on Monday, March 6, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that it happened at about 3:35 p.m. near Sunnyside Elementary School.

The child was across the street from the school and reportedly ran into the road and was hit by a vehicle.

The GFPD says that the child's injuries appeared to be minor and not life-threatening, but the child was taken to Benefis Health System as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was cooperating with police during the investigation.

No citations have been issued at this point. We will update you if we get more information.



