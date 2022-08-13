Children's Museum of Montana expands flight exhibit

The Children’s Museum of Montana in Great Falls made an addition to their flight exhibit on Friday.

Model airplanes and clouds now hang from the ceiling next to an airplane cockpit and watchtower. The models were crafted by William Wilson, who served as an auto parts salesman in Great Falls for 50 years.

Upon his passing, his wife, Barbara Wilson generously donated the models to the Children’s Museum.

“We wanted to honor Barbara and William by really making their exhibit come alive,” said Sherrie Neff, director of the museum.

The Great Falls Chamber of Commerce was on hand to conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony which officially integrated the exhibit into the museum.

The person behind the exhibit, Taneth Gray, got to do the honors by making the cut. In fact, Gray has envisioned and constructed several of the exhibits on display at the museum.

MTN News

The Children’s Museum has been at its location in downtown Great Falls for 25 years, but now enters its final lease year. Rather than renewing the lease, the museum directors are working on a relocation project.

The ultimate goal is to find a plot in which the museum can expand, allowing for more exhibits, while retaining all the classic ones kids have come to know and love.

“We’ve got some great ideas for some new exhibits, some offerings for even our teenagers in our community. Right now we focus on 0-12, but in a new space we’d be able to offer a lot more to an even larger demographic,” said assistant director Tim Luoma.

The museum is working to raise $1 million in order to complete their relocation goals.

For those involved in education including teachers, the museum is offering a discounted $7 admission rate through the month of September.

The Children's Museum of Montana is located at 22 Railroad Square in downtown Great Falls, behind the Civic Center. Click here to visit the website .



TRENDING ARTICLES

